695 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,518,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,738 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.50. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

