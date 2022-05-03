7,130 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

