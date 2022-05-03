7,668 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

