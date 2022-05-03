7,692 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 21,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $954.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

