$93.63 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce $93.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.76 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,701. The company has a market cap of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

