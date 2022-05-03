$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $414.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.25 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $461.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.