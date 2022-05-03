AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $194.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,288. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

