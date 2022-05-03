AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.