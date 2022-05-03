AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

