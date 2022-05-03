abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on May 26th

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ALAI stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Tuesday. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 62 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of £33.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31.
About abrdn Latin American Income Fund (Get Rating)
