abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on May 26th

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ALAI stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Tuesday. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 62 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of £33.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31.

Get abrdn Latin American Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Latin American Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.