Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

