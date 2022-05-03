ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.15 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

