Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE."

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

ACCD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,678. The firm has a market cap of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

