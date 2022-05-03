Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.
Shares of ACCD opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accolade by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
