Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accolade by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.