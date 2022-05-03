Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

