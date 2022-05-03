ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.