ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

