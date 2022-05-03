Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AYI opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.