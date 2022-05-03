AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,039. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

