Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after buying an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 95,998 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.