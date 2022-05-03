Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $7.51 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 9,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,608. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.