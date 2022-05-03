Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

ADBE traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $405.95. 134,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.04 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

