Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,098,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 247,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 216,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,974. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

