Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.