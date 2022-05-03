Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $156,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,555. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

