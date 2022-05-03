Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,128,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 925,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,804. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.