Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,407 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.