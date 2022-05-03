Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.65.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

