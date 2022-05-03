AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 413,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 187,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 474.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.