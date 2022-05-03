Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

AERI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 519,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

