Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.