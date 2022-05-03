AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up to $128.83

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.83, but opened at $133.00. AGCO shares last traded at $130.19, with a volume of 3,795 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,778,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

