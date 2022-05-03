AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 219,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,202,399 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.20.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.
The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.
In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
