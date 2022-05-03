AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

AIkido Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,838. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

