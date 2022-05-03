Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.95. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE AL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

