Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

