Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 1.7%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.83). 2,924,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,803,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.10 ($1.86).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.50.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

