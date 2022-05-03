Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $25.52 on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

