Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

