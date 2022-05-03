Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

