Akroma 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 90% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $14,761.87 and approximately $29.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.00 or 0.07399351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00071546 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.