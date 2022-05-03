Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 130.96%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

