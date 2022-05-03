Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $19.12. 67,411,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,358,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.