Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,900 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 650,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,525. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

