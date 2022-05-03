Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,400 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. 246,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.