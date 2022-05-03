Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,720 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock remained flat at $$24.42 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

