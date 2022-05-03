Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,765 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 150,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

