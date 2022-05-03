Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 31,850 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,383. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

