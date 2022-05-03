Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20,300.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,470. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

