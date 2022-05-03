Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 1.2% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 249,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

