Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

